TNM has written earlier that a similar proposal by the BJP in Karnataka too is not supported by statistics and other factors.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said that if voted to power in the state, the party will bring a population control legislation on the lines of a law proposed in Uttar Pradesh. Sanjay made the promise while addressing a public meeting in Sangareddy district as part of his 'Praja Sangrama Padayatra'.

"As the president of the BJP state unit, I am announcing that BJP will form the government in 2023 and we will bring the population control bill," he said

Sanjay, who is also a member of the Lok Sabha, said the BJP's policy is that one child is ideal and the maximum limit is two. Uttar Pradesh proposed to bring a legislation introducing a two-child norm and encouraging voluntary sterilisation.

According to the Fifth National Family Health Survey carried out in 2019-2020, the south Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala have very similar Total Fertility Rate, and are below the national average.

According to data from 2016, India has a TFR of 2.2. In Karnataka and Telangana, the urban areas have a TFR of 1.5 and 1.8 respectively while the rural areas have a TFR of 1.8 and 1.7.

Bandi Sanjay also slammed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for implementing religion based reservation and alleged that this is causing gross injustice to the weaker sections.

Sanjay challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to enhance the quota for Muslims. "KCR is trying to please MIM by increasing the number of reservations for Muslims. BJP will not keep quiet. We will never allow this," he said.

The MP, who launched his walkathon from a temple abutting historic Charminar in old city of Hyderabad on August 28, plans to cover 550 km till October 2.

The BJP leader has come under criticism from other parties for certain remarks made during the speech. Alleging that Sanjay is creating communal disharmony, the Congress party has urged the Director General of Police to restrict his padayatra.

Congress party's state vice-president G. Niranjan has demanded action against the BJP MP for what he calls his attempts to spread communal hatred. He has taken strong exception to Sanjay's statement that if voted to power in the state, BJP will distribute Nizam's properties among the Hindus.

