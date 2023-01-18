Telangana BJP chief’s son slaps and assaults classmate, booked after video surfaces

Bandi Bhagirath, a first-year engineering student at Mahindra University, has been accused of beating up a fellow student reportedly for misbehaving with the sister of his friend.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son was booked by the Dundigal police for allegedly assaulting a student. Bandi Kumar’s son Bandi Bhagirath is a first-year engineering student at Mahindra University. He has been accused of beating up a fellow student on the premises of a private educational institute in Hyderabad reportedly for misbehaving with the sister of his friend.

A video that went viral online showed Bhagirath using foul language and slapping the student. ‘’What’s it to me? Am I a broker here?’’ he can be seen asking the student while slapping him.

According to reports, the student who got assaulted has now released a video saying that the video was old and that they have resolved their differences. “My name is Sriram. I misbehaved with the sister of Bhagirath’s friend and I called her, texted her with a romantic proposal. Knowing the issue, Bhagirath came to see me and it led to an argument between us. After the argument, he slapped me but it’s a past incident. We don’t have any problems now and we are friends and batchmates. We forgot that incident now. The video is useless. Why is the video being brought up now? It is just to create differences between us and blackmail us,” the student said, according to News9.

Based on the complaint given by the head of the disciplinary committee of the institute, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Bandi Kumar's son at Dundigal police station under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) read with section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC, a senior police official told PTI. Further investigations are on.

(With PTI inputs)