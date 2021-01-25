Telangana BJP President accuses KCR of spreading rumours of TRS-BJP alliance

“It appears that KCR is asking his MLAs not to leave the party by claiming he has an agreement with BJP leaders in Delhi over an alliance," Bandi Sanjay alleged.

news Politics

Claiming that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to retain rebel legislators by spreading misinformation about a prospective alliance between the BJP and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the 2024 Parliamentary elections, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday challenged the former to confirm the alliance openly, if any existed.

“It appears that KCR is asking his MLAs not to leave the party by claiming he has an agreement with BJP leaders in Delhi over an alliance. If so, does he have the guts to announce it openly?” the BJP chief was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

Alleging that KCR was trying to spread confusion, Sanjay said that there will be no alliance with TRS and BJP in the state. “KCR is trying to spread confusion by claiming to some officials and political leaders that there will be a TRS-BJP alliance. TRS leaders are being fed wrong information by their brass that there could be an alliance, but that is not at all true. Instead of spreading canard, he should openly declare it,” The Times of India quoted Sanjay as saying.

Rubbishing speculations of alliance between BJP and TRS, he claimed that the BJP will emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections without the support of the ruling TRS.

According to Sanjay, many MLAs are opposing a reported move of KCR to hand over the Chief Minister post to his son, KT Rama Rao, who is working president of the TRS. KCR is trying to please them by promising union portfolios, Sanjay claimed.

Commenting about KTR’s candidature as CM, he said, “KCR should go for elections again if he wants to make his son the Chief Minister. The MLAs supporting KTR’s candidature for Chief Minister would have floated a new party had they not been given portfolios in the state cabinet.”

Meanwhile, reacting to Sanjay’s remarks, government whip and Alair MLA Gongidi Sunita said there was no need for TRS to have an alliance with the BJP and added that Sanjay was making false allegations.