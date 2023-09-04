Telangana BJP MLA Eatala Rajender’s car meets with accident; escapes without any injuries

The MLA stated that the car's rear part was slightly damaged, but nobody was hurt.

Huzurabad MLA and Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party State election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender was involved in a minor accident on Sunday night, September 4 after his car tried to avoid running over sheep on the road. Eatala’s car driver slammed the brakes after suddenly noticing a herd of sheep. As a result, the escort vehicle which was driving behind them hit them. The car suffered minor damage in the rear side. Nobody suffered any injuries. The accident occurred when the BJP MLA was returning to Hyderabad.

The incident took place in Lalithapur village, Manakondur mandal in Karimnagar district. Following the accident, he took another car to reach Hyderabad.

Sharing about the incident, he said, “At Manakondaru Mandal, Lalitapur village, the vehicle I was travelling in was involved in an accident. At night, the driver abruptly applied the brakes after spotting a pack of sheep approaching from the other side; as a result, the escort vehicle collided with the car in which I was travelling causing only minor damage. By God's grace and the people's blessing, everyone is safe, including me. Nobody suffered any injuries.”

In a statement to the media, Eatala Rajender said, “There were several events to attend today (on Sunday) in Warangal and Huzurabad. On my return journey to Hyderabad, a minor accident took place. I have travelled several thousands of kilometers over 20 years and fortunately, such accidents happened only twice or thrice. Everyone is safe ”