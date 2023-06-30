Telangana BJP leader Vijayashanthi wants Raja Singh's suspension to be lifted

In August 2022, Raja Singh was suspended from the BJP following some derogatory remarks he allegedly made about Prophet Mohammed.

Vijayashanthi, a senior actor and leader of the Telangana BJP, has claimed that party workers suspect the party high command is intentionally delaying the decision to revoke the suspension of Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh. “Our workers are of the opinion that the decision on revoking the suspension of MLA Rajasingh is being delayed deliberately. However, the entire state party, including Bandi Sanjay, sincerely wants the suspension to be softened. I believe it will happen,” she said on Thursday, June 29.

Vijayashanthi further said, “BJP has the largest number of members and workers in the world. It gained this power only by doing justice to its party workers. At the right time everything good will happen. BJP treats its workers as members of its family and takes any decision carefully. Though it seems like it is delayed, the final decision will surely be in the best interest of all.”

In August 2022, Raja Singh was suspended following some derogatory remarks he allegedly made about Prophet Mohammed, which resulted in a law and order crisis in Hyderabad. Following his arrest, he remained in prison for a period of 75 days. Despite being granted a conditional bail by the Telangana High Court, which explicitly cautioned him against delivering provocative speeches targeting any religion and to refrain from posting derogatory and offensive content on social media, Raja Singh has continuously disregarded these orders by persistently making communal comments.