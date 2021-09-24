Telangana Assembly session to begin, govt plans to table five draft Bills

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to leave for Delhi after taking part in the session, as part of a two-day trip.

The Telangana legislature session is set to begin on Friday, September 24, observing strict COVID-19 restrictions. As decided in a meeting of presiding officers of both the houses with senior officials, the Assembly and Legislative Council will meet with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council Pro-tem Chairman Bhoopal Reddy reviewed the arrangements for the session. Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesk Kumar, Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.

The Speaker directed the officials to ensure that COVID-19 protocol is strictly followed. He sought the assistance of officials of all the departments in conducting the session in a transparent manner. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will meet on Friday to discuss the duration of the session. The state government plans to introduce five draft Bills, including a Revenue Registration Act, and Housing Development Corporation Act, in the session, which it plans to extend for at least one week.

The session, which is being held after six months, is likely to be stormy. This is the first session after the Nagarjuna Sagar by-election and after the exit of former minister E Rajender from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). With the agenda for the session will be decided by the BAC, the TRS government wants a full-fledged debate on Dalita Bandhu scheme, which was launched on a pilot basis in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, four mandals in four Assembly constituencies and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's (KCR) adopted village Vasalamarri.

Under the scheme, the government is depositing Rs 10 lakh in the bank account of each Dalit family. The opposition Congress and the BJP have been demanding a similar scheme for backward classes. The TRS is likely to hit back demanding them to implement Dalit Bandhu like schemes in states ruled by them. The government is likely to make a statement on river water sharing issues with Andhra Pradesh and the row over alleged illegal projects taken up by the neighbouring state.

On the other hand, CM KCR is also expected to leave for Delhi as part of his two-day trip to attend a meeting of the left wing extremism-affected states where he will also call on a couple of Union Ministers to discuss issues related to the state. According to a statement from CM Office, CM KCR will participate in the Assembly session beginning on Friday, and will also attend the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, before leaving for the national capital.