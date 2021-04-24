Telangana asks to those who attended Kumbh Mela to quarantine themselves for 14 days

The health department asked those with symptoms to immediately get tested at the nearest government test centres, which are providing free services.

news Coronavirus

Telangana's Health Department on Friday appealed to people from the state who attended Kumbh Mela to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

The Director of Public Health said all those who attended Kumbh Mela held from April 1 to April 17 should quarantine and maintain physical distance from family members for 14 days. They should wear masks even while at home, the Director said.

He added that those with symptoms like cold, cough, throat pain or headache should immediately get tested at the nearest government test centres, which are providing free testing services. People can dial 104 for any clarifications, said a statement from the Director's office.

The Health Department has issued the advisory amid reports that several people who attended Kumbh Mela may have been infected.

Telangana is witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases. The state on Thursday saw 6,206 new cases and 29 deaths, the highest single-day fatalities since the pandemic broke out last year. This too is said to be underreported.

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender on Friday stated that even though the number of COVID-19 cases was on the rise in the state, the mortality rate is 0.5%, the same as during the first wave. The Minister made the statement while inaugurating an RT-PCR testing lab and an Oxygen Generator and Liquefier at the Government Civil Hospital at Karimnagar. The Minister dismissed reports about oxygen shortage and medicines at government hospitals and warned medical institutions of action if they are found creating a shortage artificially.

The state reported 6,206 new cases on Thursday and 29 deaths, with 52,726 active cases of COVID-19. In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, 1,005 cases were reported. The medical bulletin noted that there are 304 micro containment zones that have been set up across the state, of which 52 are in Hyderabad.

(With IANS Inputs)