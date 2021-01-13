Telangana to announce SOPs as schools, colleges set to reopen on Feb 1

All schools and colleges in Telangana are to set up proper cleaning and sanitation facilities by January 20, including the arrangement for sanitisers.

Coronavirus Education

As schools and colleges across Telangana are set to reopen on February 1, the state government has directed district officials to form District-Level Education Monitoring Committees (DLEMC) to prepare an action plan. The Committee will formulate standard operating procedures (SOPs) in accordance with the Union governmentâ€™s guidelines for health and safety protocols to be followed when schools and colleges reopen.

The DLEMC will comprise the District Collector, who will be the committee chairman, along with officials from the municipalities, panchayat, health, Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA) and education departments as well as principals from colleges and officials nominated by the Collector. The committee will prepare an action plan for reopening of schools and colleges by January 18 and submit their plans to the Head of departments concerned.

The government has instructed officials to ensure special care is taken with hostels for social welfare/tribal/BC/minority welfare students.

As suggested by the Ministry of Health, a distance of six-feet is to be maintained between students in the revised seating plan. The Union government has mandated that the written consent of parents are to be obtained from students who wish to come to the campus and attend classes. Digital learning and other social media teachings will continue. For this year, there will be no prescribed compulsory attendance to appear for exams. Institutions are also encouraged to hold classes outdoors temporarily, in case of pleasant weather.

All schools and colleges have been asked to set up proper cleaning and sanitation facilities by January 20, including the arrangement for sanitisers. The District Panchayat Officer (DPO) has been tasked to organise and maintain toilets, tanks, drinking water and general cleanliness.

The principals and headmasters of education institution are to make arrangements to ensure all areas, furniture and equipment are cleaned and disinfected regularly and also ensure there is sufficient airflow in indoor spaces. They have also been tasked with ensuring the availability of infrared digital thermometers. The sanitation of school and college transport is also to be ensured, especially by private management, read the Government Order.

The schools and colleges are to arrange for at least two isolation rooms for any COVID-19 related emergencies with necessary supplies, which will be monitored by the District Medical Health Officer (DMHO). A plan of action, in case of suspected COVID-19 case, is to be prepared in consultation with the DMHO by each principal and school headmaster. A list of medical staff is also to be prepared who will be attached to each educational institution, with their contact details shared with the principals and headmasters.

Physical distancing has to be maintained at staff rooms, entry and exit points and no outsiders are to be allowed on the premises of any educational institutions, including private managements.