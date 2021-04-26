Telangana, Andhra to hire medicos and healthcare workers to strengthen COVID-19 fight

The states hope to recruit doctors, nurses, nursing staff, lab technicians and sanitary workers.

Hoping to bolster the fight against the surge in COVID-19 cases, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have announced the recruitment of medical staff and health workers. The Telangana government on Sunday decided to recruit 755 healthcare workers on a war footing in 114 hospitals amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. The CM sanctioned 755 posts including 144 doctors, 527 nurses and 84 lab technicians. This will have a financial burden of Rs 9.02 crore on the state's exchequer.

According to a note from the Chief Ministerâ€™s office, CM KCR has taken the decision to appoint adequate staff in 114 hospitals to bring proper and quality medical care to the people. He had issued orders in this regard and has instructed the District Collectors to organise a special recruitment drive due to the emergency situation, conduct interviews, and finish the appointment process in five days.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has given approval for the appointment of 1,170 specialists, 1,170 general duty medical officers, 2,000 staff nurses and 306 anaesthesia technicians. Orders have been issued.

The government in its order has stated that these recruitments will be on a temporary basis for a period of six months. It is also mentioned that the recruitments are mainly to handle the current surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state.

Andhra Pradesh continues to reel under the second COVID-19 wave, reporting an all-time daily high of 12,634 cases, and 69 deaths, on Sunday.

The state medical authorities said that the new infections have taken the cumulative tally to 10,33,560 in the 24 hours ending 10 am on Sunday, while the death toll reached 7,685 with the fresh fatalities. During the past 24 hours, seven of the state's districts recorded more than 1,000 cases each.

Telangana reported 43 deaths and 6,551 new cases during the 24-hour period, as of Monday. The fresh fatalities pushed the cumulative death toll to 2,042 while the overall number of cases soared to 4,01,783.

