Telangana advocate couple's murder: Police collect evidence, search for weapons

The police said that the accused had dropped the two sickles used in the Godavari river near Sundilla barrage.

Weeks after the brutal killing of an advocate couple in Telangana's Ramagundam, police are recreating how the crime took place and are collecting evidence. As part of this, the four accused, amid tight police security, were brought to Sundilla barrage on Godavari river where they allegedly threw the weapons in the water, in a bid to get rid of evidence.

At least four people, including local TRS leader Kunta Srinivas, Shivandula Chiranjeevi, Akkapaka Kumar and Bittu Srinu who is said to be a relative of Peddapalli Zilla Parishad Chairman and ex-MLA Putta Madhukar, have been arrested in the case.

The police earlier said that the accused, after killing the advocate couple near Kalvacherla on Manthani-Peddapalli main road at around 2.30 pm fled to Maharashtra. The police, who got the custody of the accused earlier this week, are taking measures to collect the evidence and build their case.

The double murder in broad daylight, which was caught on video, created a state-wide sensation, attracting protests from advocate groups and political parties. Following the arrest, the police told the media that ongoing legal battles between Kunta Srinivas and Vamana Rao was the reason behind the murder. The remaining three accused had assisted Srinivas in execution of the murders, the police added.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Karimnagar region Nagireddy said that Vaman Rao's objection to a house and to a temple of the local deity that Kunta was building besides another dispute between the two of them over a committee for a local Ram temple were reasons for the murder.

The accused were arrested from Maharashtra's Chandrapur and according to the police, they had dropped the two sickles used for the murder in the waters of Sundilla. The police brought as many as six expert swimmers from Andhra's Visakhapatanam to fish out the weapons used for murder. The tracing of murder weapons has become crucial to the case as it comes up for hearing in court. The swimmers were yet to find anything as of Sunday evening.