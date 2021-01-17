Telangana administers only Covishield on day one

Officials say Telangana has achieved 90% of the set target for vaccinations on day one of the nationwide drive.

news COVID vaccine

Telangana state health officials said that COVID-19 vaccine has evoked over 90 percent acceptance among the public healthcare workers on the first day of the vaccination drive on Saturday. Over 90 percent of 4,200 targeted beneficiaries took the vaccine at 140 centres across 33 districts in the state, according to officials.

While the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech' manufactured Covaxin was not used for the rollout, all the beneficiaries in the state were given only Covishield, which has been manufactured by Serum Institute of India, Pune. Officials reportedly found the launch of Covaxin in clinical trial mode difficult, and so the Telangana government chose to administer Covishield to beneficiaries on the first day of COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Director of Public Health Director G Srinivas Rao said the rollout programme was completed successfully without any severe or serious reactions. Only 20 people had minor reactions, which are common with any vaccine. He said 3,530 people were vaccinated by 3.30 pm which is 84 per cent of the target. Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy, however, said by the end of the day over 90 per cent beneficiaries were vaccinated.

"This itself is an indication of the acceptance of the vaccine. The number will increase further in the coming days," Dr Ramesh Reddy said.

At a few places, some healthcare workers refused to take vaccines due to some doubts and apprehensions. "We will try to convince them. All healthcare workers will have to be vaccinated. In the coming days the workers in private institutions will also be covered," Director Public Health Dr Srinivas Rao said.

He said all those taking vaccines should continue to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing a face mask, maintaining physical distancing and hand sanitisation as the first dose won't give full protection. "The second dose will be given after 28 days but it's only after 42 days that antibodies will develop giving full protection," he said.

Dr Ramesh Reddy was among the top officials who took the vaccine jab on the first day. "Being an administrator and a professor, we want to send a message that this vaccine is safe and there is no need to have any apprehensions," he said and urged all his colleagues to come forward to take the vaccine.

Sharing his experience, the 59-year-old official said he got a sense of confidence after taking the vaccine. "A year ago there were no medicines and we were at a confused stage. Today, the confidence has come that we can control COVID-19," he said.

Directors of Institute of Preventive Medicine, Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Government Chest Hospital and superintendents of some major hospitals in the state took the vaccine to be role models to the society and send the message that the vaccine is totally safe.

Ramesh Reddy said lakhs of children are vaccinated and some minor problems like redness, swelling and pain are common. "In the coming days we will vaccinate other frontline workers, people above 50 years of age and those with comorbidities," he said.

Pointing out that the COVID-19 deaths were more among those with co-morbidities, Reddy said the vaccine will enhance immunity.

"Vaccine develops antibodies and even if there is Covid attack, our body can fight it."

The officials said the number of vaccination centres and beneficiaries will be increased from Monday. In seven to 10 days, all 1,213 centres will be active and each centre can vaccinate a maximum of 100 beneficiaries every day.

(IANS inputs)