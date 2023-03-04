Telangana: 8 year old boy succumbs to internal injuries from falling off bed

The Telangana police said that the boy suffered from an infection which was a result of an injury to his chest.

In a rather unusual yet tragic incident, an 8-year-old boy from Telangana's Vikarabad district, died on Friday, March 3, after he allegedly fell from his bed in his school hostel. The incident reportedly took place on February 26 at the Keshavareddy school hostel. The boy's parents were notified about this on February 27, after their son had complained about pain in his body. His father K Praveen shifted him to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where Kartheek died while undergoing treatment.

Speaking to TNM, M Venkatreddy, Circle Inspector of Parigi Police Station confirmed that the student had fallen from the bed. “He was initially given first aid by the hostel management, but when his pain started to increase, his parents were informed and they took him to the hospital the next day. He was getting treated at the hospital since then. On March 3 at around 8:30pm, he passed away.”

The CI further confirmed that he was informed by the doctors that the child had an internal infection, which was caused due to a bone injury in the chest. “Parents have brought the boy to a private hospital in Hyderabad, he even had a surgery, but the doctors told that the infection has spread to the heart and the boy could not be saved by the doctors,” said the inspector.

Police revealed that they have also conducted an enquiry to rule out allegations of capital punishment from school teacher in Keshavareddy school. “Parents have spoken to the boy, he told them that he was fallen from the bed. We have also conducted a thorough enquiry and we have also spoke to his classmates and the teachers, there was no such punishment given to the child. Parents have also not given any complaint.”

Meanwhile, the opposition party, Indian National Congress members in Parigi has staged a protest against the school management in connection with the death of the boy.