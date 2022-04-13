Tejasvi Surya, other BJP leaders detained while visiting violence-hit Karauli

Police officials said the protesters were stopped at the Dausa-Karauli border, where they were later detained.

BJP MP from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, the party's Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia and others were stopped from visiting violence-hit Karauli on Wednesday, April 13. They were stopped at the Dausa-Karauli border but kept demanding that they be allowed to meet victims of the April 2 violence, which broke out after a bike rally being carried out on Nav Samvatsar (Hindu New Year) was pelted with stones. Over 30 people were injured in the violence.

"Karauli riots indicate clear lawlessness in Rajasthan. The deliberate attempt to disturb Ram Navami shobha yatra and the unwillingness of Congress government to act against the aggressors is deplorable," tweeted Surya, who is also the chief of the BJYM, the BJP's youth wing.

On Tuesday, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje visited communal violence-hit Karauli where she met the injured and hit out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for pointing a finger at the BJP. She also lashed out at the district police and administration officials, saying the "injustice" meted out to the people will not be forgotten.

"This is a grave intelligence lapse and a conspiracy. It is a complete failure of the police and the state government," the BJP national vice president said, pointing out that permission had been granted by the administration for the bike rally which was targeted in the April 2 violence.

"Even after 10 days you are not picking up the culprits," she said, adding that people who were involved in stone-pelting and those who were targeted and were left injured in the clashes have been booked under the same sections of law. Talking to reporters after visiting the injured and their families, she said, "Chief Minister Gehlot says that top BJP leaders are responsible whereas the truth is that Congress has started this fire in Karauli."