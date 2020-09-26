Tejasvi Surya made Yuva Morcha national president, CT Ravi national Gen Secy

First-term MP Tejasvi Surya replaces Poonam Mahajan as Yuva Morcha national president.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced a list of national office bearers which included Chikkamagaluru MLA CT Ravi and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya. CT Ravi was named as one of the national general secretaries and Tejasvi Surya was named as Yuva Morcha national president.

The appointment signals a rise within the party's ranks for Tejasvi Surya after he was given a Lok Sabha ticket by the party at the age of 28.

A total of 12 national vice presidents and eight national general secretaries were named by the party. First-term MP Tejasvi Surya, who was handpicked to replace the late Ananth Kumar as the BJP candidate from Bengaluru South, replaces Poonam Mahajan as Yuva Morcha national president.

Daggubati Purandeswari from Andhra Pradesh was also named one of the national general secretaries of the party. She was in charge of BJP Mahila Morcha previously.

Prominent absentees in the list included Ram Madhav and Muralidhar Rao, who is the current BJP in-charge of Karnataka. BL Santosh was named the National General Secretary (organisation).

Amit Malviya was named once again as the head of the BJP IT Cell and Anil Baluni was named the head of the party's media cell.

The party also announced five office bearers from Bihar, which is set to go to polls in October. The elections will be held in three phases in late October and early November, with the results to be declared on November 10.

No office bearer was announced from Tamil Nadu, which is set to go to polls in 2021.

Tejasvi Surya and CT Ravi were congratulated by their party colleagues following the announcement on Saturday.

Congratulations @Tejasvi_Surya on being appointed as National President of @BJYM .



May Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha strengthen further and scale new heights under your leadership. pic.twitter.com/srKi5vrEOH â€” Dr Bharath Shetty (@bharathshetty_y) September 26, 2020