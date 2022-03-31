Tejasvi Surya leads protest to CM Kejriwal's house, cadres vandalise property

A furious AAP launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging that the "life-threatening attack" on Arvind Kejriwal was "properly planned."

news Controversy

The Delhi Police have arrested eight people in connection with alleged vandalism at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday, March 30. Members of the BJP youth wing, led by Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya, allegedly vandalised property outside Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to protest against his remarks on the movie The Kashmir Files. While the AAP lashed out at the BJP and called it a pre-planned attack, Tejasvi Surya, who is Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's National President, has dismissed the charges.

Tejasvi Surya was leading a demonstration to against Kejriwal's remarks on the recently released controversial movie The Kashmir Files, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley after the outbreak of militancy. The chief minister's residence is located at 6, Flag Staff Road. The protest started around 11.30 am on Wednesday. The Delhi Police said proper arrangements were put in place but some 15-20 protestors managed to reach the Flag Staff road and were immediately removed. Some of the protesters, at around 1 pm, breached two barricades and reached outside CM House where they created a ruckus and shouted slogans, the police said.

"They were carrying a small box of paint from which they threw paint outside the door. In the melee, a boom barrier arm was also found vandalised as also a CCTV camera. A police team immediately removed them from the spot and detained around 70 persons," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The case was registered under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Eight people have been arrested from Delhi so far and the numbers could go up as teams have been sent to make more arrests.

Meanwhile, after the incident, a furious AAP launched a scathing attack on the BJP. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to "kill" Kejriwal after its debacle in the Punjab polls. He also alleged that activists of the youth wing of the saffron party damaged CCTV cameras and security barriers at the chief minister's residence during a protest.

"As it could not defeat Arvind Kejriwal in the recent Punjab polls, the BJP now wants to kill him (hatya karna chahta hai). Today's attack on the chief minister's house shows that the BJP, with the help of police, wants to kill Kejriwal," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at a press conference on Wednesday. He alleged that the "life-threatening attack" on Kejriwal was "properly planned," adding that the Aam Aadmi Party will lodge a formal complaint in connection with the incident.

The BJP, which has been targeting Kejriwal after he took a swipe at the party for promoting the film, demanded an apology from the chief minister, saying that he has insulted Hindus with his remarks about the movie.

Dismissing AAP's charges after the protest, BJYM President and Bengaluru BJP MP Tejasvi Surya asserted that the “victims in this issue are Kashmiri Hindus and not the Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal.” Addressing a press conference at the BJP head office in New Delhi, Surya slammed Kejriwal's remarks, saying "this attempt to whitewash the genocide is injustice on a civilisation."

"It is a time-tested tactic of urban Naxals. Our protest is not against any party and this is not merely regarding The Kashmir Files. This protest is against the inhuman mindset of Kejriwal who denies the Hindu genocide in Kashmir," he claimed.