A teenager in Tamil Nadu killed her cousin â€“ this is why the cops let her go

The 19-year-old had hacked her 24-year-old cousin to death after he attempted to sexually assault her.

news Crime

On Sunday night, Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police (SP) P Aravindhan received an urgent call from his deputy officer regarding a case of murder. A young woman, aged 19, had hacked her 24-year-old cousin to death, as he attempted to sexually assault her. The teenager had walked to a secluded space near her residence to answer nature's call, when she was attacked by her cousin. According to the police, the accused man had stood waiting for her and then attempted to rape her at knife point. When the survivor realised he was inebriated, she immediately pushed him away. When his knife clattered to the floor, she snatched it and stabbed the attacker on his neck and face. She then rushed to inform the police.

"She described exactly what happened to the officials there. The police were shocked," says SP Aravindhan to TNM. "But the girl was very strong and unwavering. There was no hesitation in her statement. She did not, even for a minute, express any doubt over what had happened," he adds.

According to the police, the accused had harassed the young woman a few months ago and she had informed her mother. A quarrel ensued and he was warned by the family. But on Sunday he chose to pay no heed to these warnings.

The incident took place in Thiruvallur district's Sholavaram area. On receiving her complaint, the station immediately informed Ponneri Deputy Superintendent of Police Kalpana Dutt, who in turn called the SP. â€œAnd as soon as she called me, I informed the deputy director of prosecution. I knew that Section 100 comes under general exemptions and can be applied in cases of self defense. But we had to understand what the process of filing the FIR will be," he explains.

Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police (SP) P Aravindhan

Section 100 of the Indian Penal Code is applied if a death is caused in the process of 'Private defenceâ€™ (to prevent or escape rape or murder). In such cases, the person who committed the act need not be tried for murder. The High Court has earlier observed that even an arrest is not warranted in such cases.

"We were looking for precedents to see how to go about it and I immediately remembered a case from Madurai handled by former SP Asra Garg, where private defense was applied," SP Aravindhan explains.

The case that the SP is referring to is that of a 43-year-old woman named Usha Rani, who murdered her husband after he attempted to rape their daughter.

The case took place in February 2012 and Usha had returned from work to witness her estranged husband molesting their teenage daughter. When she attempted to stop him, he pushed her away. Desperate, she picked up her son's cricket bat and bludgeoned the inebriated man to death. Following this, she surrendered to the police and confessed to the incident. Former SP Asra Garg however was quick to assess the case and invoke section 100. Usha Rani was then only required to record her statement in front of a magistrate and did not even step into a court in connection with the case.

In Sivaganga district, TNM had reported in 2018 about a 65-year-old woman who had killed her son to protect her granddaughter from sexual harassment. In this case too, the police applied 'private defense' to release the elderly woman.

"As soon as this case came to my notice, we started looking for legal options," says the SP. "The teenager was living with her aunt, who is the mother of the accused and so in order to protect her, we sent her to a government home for three days. And based on her request we sent her back to her residence," he adds.

As far as the legalities are concerned, the district police learned that a case of murder would have to first be filed and then altered to Section 100.

"The process is still ongoing. After we submit the final report to the court, they will send a notice to the survivor," he explains. "I was aware of this section because of media reports from the Madurai case. Any officer who has to handle a similar case, should immediately look at what options they can offer the survivor."