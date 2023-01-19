Teenager in Bengaluru dies after touching electric wire during kite flying

Based on a complaint filed by the boy’s mother, a case has been registered against unidentified officials from Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, BBMP and Bescom under section 304A of the IPC.

A 13-year-old boy in Bengaluru, who had sustained severe burns after coming in contact with electric wires while flying a kite, died on Wednesday, January 18 after two days of treatment at a private hospital. A resident of Dasappa Garden in North Bengaluru, the teenager was flying a kite on Monday afternoon, when the incident took place. He was admitted at the Victoria Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

The victim has been identified as Abubakkar Siddiqui Khan. He was a class 7 student at Ganganagar public school. On Monday afternoon, Abubakkar was flying a kite along with his friend in Vishweshwaraiah Park. According to reports, the kite had fallen on a high-tension wire that passed through a residential building. In order to retrieve the kite, Abubakar climbed the building using the mesh fence, and tried to pull the kite. However, he came in contact with the wire and was burnt with electric shocks. He was rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to Victoria Hospital, where doctors had said that he sustained about 80% burns.

Based on a complaint filed by the boy’s mother Sultana Siddiqui, a case has been registered against unidentified officials from Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) under section 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

KPTCL officials had reportedly visited the spot and told police that the high-tension wire was brought to the area in 1969 when there were few buildings. “Increasing the height and taking other safety measures is a lengthy process,” they had said.