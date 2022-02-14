Teen Patti Real Cash Sites in India

How to Play Teen Patti with Cash â€“ Follow These 5 Steps

A: Online casinos have a reputation for honouring payments to clients, so youâ€™re better off signing up with a reputable brand to play Teen Patti rather than a dedicated app. However, Teen Patti apps offer you the opportunity to play against friends and peers who have downloaded the Teen Patti app.

Playing Indian Poker at Diwali is far different from real money Teen Patti at an online casino. You canâ€™t beat the thrill of seeing your balance increase when you make the correct bets during the game.

When youâ€™re ready to indulge in the world of online Teen Patti, you need to follow these five steps to ensure you have an enjoyable experience.

Pick a Site

Several casinos allow you to play online Teen Patti, as demonstrated above. You can browse each site to identify the one suitable for you and your style of play.

Some sites offer players the chance to play Teen Patti online without spending money which means you can learn more about the game and strategize before playing real money Teen Patti. Perhaps, the welcome bonus of a particular site may interest you, and you may decide to sign up for an account with that provider.

Selecting your preferred site is essential to enjoy Teen Patti cash in the future.

Sign Up

All Teen Patti sites require you to sign up for a playing account before playing for real money. Itâ€™s one of their license conditions, and it ensures that all players on the site are safe.

Usually, the signup button is somewhere near the top of the page. Click on this button, and youâ€™ll be asked to furnish the site with your details. Typically, youâ€™d need to enter your name, mobile number, address, identification number, username, and email address.

Once youâ€™ve created your account, youâ€™re ready to delve into the available games on the site.

Deposit Money

To play real cash Teen Patti, you must deposit funds into your playing account. You can use one of several payment methods on offer to transfer your Rupees into the online casino account.

Popular deposit methods include PayTM and UPI, especially for Indian players. After finalizing your deposit, the money should reflect instantly, which means you can start playing real money Teen Patti.

Find Teen Patti Games

Some online casinos have categorized the games conveniently for you to identify Teen Patti cash games. Simply browse the lobby and find Teen Patti gold or live Teen Patti.

Decide Your Wager and Play

Once youâ€™re into the game, youâ€™ll be required to place a minimum bet. Bear in mind there are several 3 Patti variations on different sites, so you should read the rules of specific games before wagering.

The rules of some Teen Patti games may differ from what youâ€™re familiar with, so itâ€™s worth reading about the different hands and wagers.

What do I need to start playing Teen Patti for real money?

Youâ€™ll need a device to access one of the Teen Patti websites. Some of them are available as a smartphone app/apk. Signing up for an account on one of the platforms is required, and youâ€™d have to deposit real money into your playing account. A stable internet connection is required to ensure you remain connected to the action.

To withdraw funds from your online casino account, you must verify your profile by submitting certain documents to the site. After your profile is verified, you have proper access to playing Teen Patti games for money.

Different Types of Cash Deposit Methods

To win real money while gambling on Teen Patti, you must use real money to place your bets. Transferring your Rupees from your accounts to the casino account is fairly simple.

One of the more popular payment methods for Teen Patti cash games in India is PayTM cash. Itâ€™s easy to use for both deposits and withdrawals. Furthermore, the deposits reflect immediately, while withdrawals can take a few hours to reflect in your account. This is how you can deposit funds using PayTM:

â€¢ Find the cashier section after logging into your casino account.

â€¢ Select â€˜Netbankingâ€™ as your primary deposit method and key in the amount you want to load.

â€¢ Use your PayTM VPA (UPI ID) to enter the payment option.

â€¢ Approve the payment.

â€¢ Start playing real money Teen Patti.

Apart from playing at 3 Patti real money PayTM cash sites, there are other avenues to deposit and withdraw funds. These include credit and debit cards, UPI, NetBanking, PhonePe, Google Pay, and others.

2 Game Options: Teen Patti Live or standard Teen Patti table game

Three cards or Teen Patti is a simple game with easy rules. Teen Patti live is the ideal game for players who want to experience the thrill of a brick-and-mortar casino anywhere they are.

The Teen Patti live game

Additionally, you can interact with the dealer and other players in real-time.

Teen Patti tables

Offer a different experience. Youâ€™re virtually sitting around a table with other players who could be friends or random strangers. However, youâ€™re playing against other players instead of the dealer.

Teen Patti Gold

Is an app that allows players to play this thrilling card game with other Teen Patti players from around the world. Furthermore, thereâ€™s the option to play Teen Patti with your friends at a private table.

The best Teen Patti card game for you depends on your preference. Perhaps, itâ€™s a wise idea to test out the Teen Patti variations before deciding which one suits you best.

Play on Browser or in Mobile App

You can decide if youâ€™d like to play Teen Patti on your native browser or a specific casino app. The popular online casinos have dedicated apps for Android and iOS users, which means you can download them and access Teen Patti games while youâ€™re mobile.

Alternatively, you can use the browser on your smartphone, laptop, or desktop to play Teen Patti, and the experience wonâ€™t change. These Teen Patti games are optimized for the small screen to avoid losing quality when switching between the browser and an app.

Teen Patti Sequences & Rules

A large part of Teen Patti rules involves sequences that you can refer to as hands. Itâ€™s similar to poker in that you become a better Teen Patti player if youâ€™re aware of the various sequences. These are the essential sequences for you to play Teen Patti successfully.

Sequence Hand Definition Trail/Set Three of a Kind (3 Aces) Itâ€™s the highest sequence in 3 cards and features all 3 of the same value. Pure Sequence Straight Flush (Ace, King, Queen) A pure sequence is 3 consecutive cards of the same suit. The best is A, K, Q while the lowest is 4, 3, 2. Sequence Straight (Ace, King, Queen of any suit) This hand is like the pure sequence except that the cards don't have to match suits. Colour Flush (Cards of the same suit) As the name of the sequence suggests, this hand focuses on the suit, all three cards must be the same suit, and it doesnâ€™t matter what cards you have. Pair One Pair (Two Aces) This hand involves two cards of the same value. A pair of Aces is the best pair you can hold.

When you play Teen Patti, the ranking of your hand matters. You need to beat the dealer or your opponents with the sequence in your hand. The highest possible hand is a Trail that is three of a kind. Three Aces is unbeatable, so itâ€™s best to go all-in if you have this hand.

If two people have the same hand â€“ a pair of Aces â€“ itâ€™s the third card that determines who wins the hand. Since weâ€™re dealing with numbers, the highest-ranking card wins.

If both players have a pair of Aces, the winner with the highest third card.

Teen Patti Variations to Play for Real Cash

Teen Patti has come a long way since its origins, and online casinos have revolutionized the game. You can play Teen Patti with a standard 52-card deck or add in the two Jokers.

Joker Teen Patti

Uses the Jokers as wild cards, which can complete a hand.

Banko Teen Patti

Follows a turn-by-turn style where each player must wait for their turn. The dealer deals two cards for each player, with the third card remaining face-down. Players must guess if their third card is of any value to them. If not, theyâ€™re knocked out until one player remains to take the pot.

AK-47 Teen Patti

Is exactly like real cash Teen Patti except that the Aces, Kings, Fours, and Sevenâ€™s act as wild cards. They operate exactly like Joker Teen Patti.

Revolving Joker Teen Patti

Follows traditional rules, but the Jokers arenâ€™t the same throughout the game. The dealer pulls out three Jokers at the start, but once a player folds, the Joker changes to the next. It continues until a showdown between the last two players.

Mufliss Teen Patti

The sequences are reversed. Higher hands from traditional Teen Patti become low and vice versa. As a result, a player with three 2s has a higher hand than someone with three Aces.

999 Teen Patti

Is famous, although the rules are very different from traditional Teen Patti. This version is similar to Blackjack in that the player with a hand closest to 999 wins the game. In this game, the picture cards count for zero while Ace is 1 and the other cards take on their value. The aim is to have a hand thatâ€™s closest to 999.

Players who enjoy big pots would love 4X Boot Teen Patti because, as the name implies, the boot is four times that of traditional Teen Patti.

321 Teen Patti

Has an entirely different set of rules. Players are initially dealt six cards which they must divide into three parts - their 3 cards, another 2 and the final card. You must have a higher hand in two of the three rounds to win the game. If nobody wins two rounds, the game goes again.

Stud Teen Patti

Has two variants â€“ 3 and 5-card stud. With 3-card stud, each player gets two cards to face down and one face up. Those face down cards are called hole cards, and the face-up ones are called street cards. With 5-stud Teen Patti, two cards are dealt face down with three face-up. The rules follow as usual after that.

Cobra Teen Patti

Requires players to agree to an amount for each share in the pot. The dealer delivers one card to each player, who must immediately pick it up and place it on their foreheads, exposing the card to their opponents without knowing what it is themselves.

The player with the higher value card wins the pot.

Game Providers for Teen Patti Cash Games

If you want to play Teen Patti in an online casino, you will be using software provided by some of the best developers in the world. Even live Teen Patti is streamed from a location in Europe with a live dealer.

Some of the gaming software providers responsible for Teen Pattiâ€™s variations include Ezugi, Super Spade Games, Evolution Gaming, OneTouch, and WOOHOO Games.

Teen Patti Bonus & Promotions

Online casinos offering you to play live Teen Patti games will entice new players with their welcome bonuses, and some even provide a daily bonus. Weâ€™ve looked at the five best Teen Patti sites and what they have to offer in terms of bonuses.

One of Indiaâ€™s best Teen Patti sites, 10Cric offers new players a 100% match on their first deposit up to â‚¹20,000. They offer 75% and 50% matches for your subsequent two deposits up to â‚¹25,000.

Casino Days is not to be outdone with a cash reloads bonus of 100% up to â‚¹20,000 as well as 100 Free Spins at Book of Dead available on your first deposit.

We could argue that JungleRaja is the best site to play live Teen Patti games since they offer newcomers a â‚¹500 welcome no deposit bonus without an initial deposit requirement.

LeoVegas also goes the deposit bonus route with 100% Up To â‚¹80,000 on your first deposit.

Finally, PureWin rewards new players with a 100% deposit bonus of up to â‚¹30,000, one â‚¹1,500 Live Casino Free Bet, and â‚¹500 Free Sports Bets.

The legality of Real Cash Teen Patti Casinos

India regards Teen Patti as a game of luck, so playing Teen Patti for real money in the country is prohibited. States such as Goa and Sikkim allow for games of chance, and real cash Teen Patti wouldnâ€™t be against the law there.

However, Indiaâ€™s gambling laws donâ€™t cover or address online gambling. For this reason, itâ€™s perfectly legal for Indian players to play real money Teen Patti on an online casino, provided the platform is based outside the country.

The states that prohibit real cash Teen Patti include New Delhi, Maharashtra, while no law prevents you from accessing Teen Patti in an online casino.

Karnataka allows Rummy as the only legal card game, while Uttar Pradesh follows the countryâ€™s legal stance on gambling. The best way to play the live Teen Patti game is through a reputable online casino.

Safety & Gamble Responsible

Playing Teen Patti on a reputable site means youâ€™re entirely safe playing the traditional card game. The online casinos weâ€™ve listed as our top five Teen Patti sites possess the necessary international gambling licenses.

Weâ€™ve thoroughly reviewed these sites to ensure that you can enjoy your Teen Patti experience on them. You can rest easy and gamble comfortably if weâ€™ve listed a particular Indian poker platform. Furthermore, you can visit the Teen Patti FAQ on any of the sites weâ€™ve reviewed for more information.

On the note of safety, while gambling is entertaining, you need to ensure that it doesnâ€™t consume your life. When you feel that betting on a card game is taking up most of your time or income, it may be a reason to take some responsible steps.

Online casinos offer various avenues for you to pursue to put a halt to problem gambling.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are the authorâ€™s own and do not necessarily reflect The News Minute opinion. This article was created by teenpattirealcash.co.in and has been published as part of a partnership.

This content is distributed by Ydalir Ltd. TheNewsMinute is not involved in the creation of this content.