Teen held for attempting to sexually assault 9-yr-old girl in TN, victim succumbs

The boy studied in class 9 in the same school as the victim.

news Crime

Tamil Naduâ€™s Trichy police arrested a 14-year-old boy for attempting to sexually assault a nine-year-old girl and attacking her with a stone.

According to reports, the girl, a class three student in a nearby government school, was found in an unconscious state in a farm, around 50 kilometres from Trichy, on Sunday afternoon with severe injuries on the back of her head. She was rushed to the government hospital in Manapparai and then shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Trichy for further treatment where she died late on Sunday.

A case was registered in the All Women Police Station, Manapparai and during the investigation, it emerged that the 14-year-old boy, who is one of the neighbours of the girl, was the first to inform others about her lying unconscious in the field. When the police questioned the boy, he initially gave contradictory statements. However, further inquiry confirmed his role in the girlâ€™s death.

Police said that the boy was studying in class 9 in the same school as the victim. On Sunday, he had allegedly forced the girl to accompany him to the jasmine farm where he tried to sexually assault her. The girl, resisting his advances, beat him, which infuriated the boy. In return, the boy attacked her with a stone on the back of her head repeatedly and she fell down unconscious. The police have also recovered the boyâ€™s clothes with blood stains from the crime spot where they had discovered the girl lying unconscious.

Following the arrest, the police have booked the boy under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The boy has been sent to a government observation home.

Recently, a 14-year-old girl was found strangled to death in Pudukottai district following which the district police had formed special teams to trace the culprits behind the crime.