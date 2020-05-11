Teen girl set ablaze in TN allegedly by two AIADMK members for refusing to open shop

The girl, who succumbed to her burn injuries, was alone at home on Sunday morning when Murugan told her to open her father’s shop.

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl was set ablaze in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The girl, who was rushed to the Villupuram medical college hospital with major burns on her body, succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning. The police have arrested two accused -- G Murugan (52) and K Kaliyaperumal (60). Both are members of the ruling AIADMK and Murugan is also the husband of a former councillor.

According to police, Jayasree (14) lived with her father in a small house in Sirumadurai village near Thiruvennainallur in Villupuram district. Her father Jayabal owns a small shop in the locality. On Sunday, Murugan had reportedly come to Jayabal’s house to tell him to open his shop in the morning. However, since Jayabal was not in the house, Jayasree refused to open the shop herself and told Murugan to speak to her father. Murugan, who was in an inebriated state, had left the spot in a huff.

“Hours later, there was smoke coming out from the house. When the neighbours rushed to check out the source, they saw Jayasree, with both her hands tied, ablaze. They immediately poured water and rushed her to the Villupuram Medical College Hospital for treatment,” a police officer said.

The two men also had a previous history of animosity. “Seven years ago, Murugan and his group of friends had chopped off Jayabal’s uncle's arm and they were all arrested. They came out on bail. Murugan and Jayabal are relatives. There is also a land-related tussle between the two groups,” Jayakumar added.

In her statement to the Magistrate, Jayasree told that it was Murugan and Yasagan alias Kaliyaperumal who had tied her hands, poured petrol on her and set her on fire. Based on her statement, the Villupuram police have arrested Murugan and Kaliyaperumal.

“They are AIADMK members. We are investigating the crime from various angles. Both the men have been arrested. FIR also has been registered,” Villupuram SP Jayakumar told TNM.

A case has been registered under sections 302 [Murder], 452 [House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint], 341 [Punishment for wrongful restraint], 342 [Punishment for wrongful confinement], 294b [sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place], 323 [Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt], and 324 [Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means] of the IPC.