Teen girl found dead in Telangana, family alleges rape and murder

The girl’s sister alleged that one of the suspects, who is their relative, had sexually abused her in the past and accused him of being responsible for the girl’s death.

A teenage girl was found dead in a village in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana on Saturday, December 3, with her family members and relatives alleging that she was raped and killed. Mahabubnagar Superintendent of Police R Venkateshwarlu told news channels that the Class 10 student's body was found lying on the floor when police reached the spot. Police were told that she appeared to have died by suicide and that her body was brought down, he said.

However, the girl’s family members and relatives alleged that she was raped and murdered. The girl’s elder sister accused their relative, a man named Seenu, of sexually abusing her earlier, and now causing her sister’s death. However, police said that the cause of death is uncertain, adding that a post-mortem would reveal the truth. “Post mortem will reveal if it was a rape or murder, or abetment to suicide. Based on that, we will arrest the culprits,” the SP said.

The girl’s elder sister alleged that their relative Seenu “misbehaved” with her a few months ago and that she didn’t tell her parents fearing they wouldn’t believe her, but confided in her younger sister. “He (Seenu) begged me not to tell anyone that he misbehaved and he repeatedly apologised. I have been avoiding him since then,” she said and alleged that he had killed her sister. The girl belonged to a Scheduled Tribe community.

Angry relatives and villagers were seen torching a car and motorbike belonging to those who they suspected were responsible for the girl's death. They held protests over the girl's death at the Netaji Chowk in Jadcherla, blocking the highway towards Nagarkurnool.

Asserting that the culprits would be arrested and sent to jail if there was any foul play, the SP said police would collect appropriate evidence to see that the culprits get even capital punishment if it was a heinous murder. Police can proceed further as per evidence from the autopsy report, he said.

