Teen dies at Kerala rescue home during quarantine, activists allege govt neglect

The 14-year-old boy was found by the police and sent to quarantine at a government children’s home on July 21 and was found dead two days later.

Child rights activists have alleged that the suicide of a 14-year-old boy at a children’s home in Malappuram district on July 23 was due to neglect by authorities. The boy, who went missing from his house on June 29, was found by the police and sent to quarantine at Thavanoor government children’s home on July 21, as his family had difficulty in arranging quarantine at home. He was found dead two days later.

“It is said that the child had some behavioural issues and is suspected to have been using drugs. He had left home a few times earlier too. Without considering all these facts, without giving him any support, he was sent to a room quarantine. When the government says more than 65 children died by suicide during lockdown, why are cases like these not dealt with seriously?” a child activist from Malappuram, who sought anonymity, told TNM.

The activist also said that no alternative counselling measures were provided to the boy by the authorities as the counsellor engaged by the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) was in home quarantine.

“The Kerala government has arranged a team of experts to provide psycho-social support to children during this difficult time. Here, neither the CWC nor the Children Protection Unit took any initiative to make use of the system,” he alleged.

He alleged that the district CWC and the Child Protection Unit have committed similar mistakes in other such cases.

A child psychologist who works at a government service in the district also said that for children who have certain issues, proper intervention is needed soon after they are brought to the rescue home. “This boy might have had issues at home. Kids often come from troubled backgrounds, they turn to drugs or have psychological or behavioural issues. To find out the cause, some experts should intervene scientifically. Even for adults, quarantine is tough to deal with, so think about children with issues. What happened here was clear irresponsibility,” he said.

He also added that a probe is needed to find out why the child died. “The parents have said that they have complaints. No proper investigation is happening into the death. But we need one so that it does not happen to any other child,” he added.

However, district child protection officer Geethanjali denied all the allegations. “The child was in our custody for only two days. As soon as he was sent to us, we contacted his family and they assured us that he had no mental health issues. We have a full-time, experienced caretaker at the home. The child was not just locked in a room, we had provided him books to read and write. The counsellor was on quarantine, that’s why he was not available,” she said.

