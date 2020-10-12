Teen boy held in Gujarat for issuing rape threats to MS Dhoniâ€™s 5-year-old daughter

Several players in the franchise have been at the receiving end of abusive messages from â€˜fansâ€™ across the world for their dismal performance in the ongoing IPL.

IPLT20 Crime

A 16-year-old boy was nabbed on Sunday from Mundra in Gujarat for allegedly issuing threats against cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's minor daughter, police said. The issue relates to rape threats against Dhoniâ€™s five-year-old daughter issued after Chennai Super Kingsâ€™ (CSK) string of losses on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament.

"The class 12 student from Namna Kapaya village was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the Instagram account of Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back," Kutch (West) superintendent of police Saurabh Singh told reporters. The teenager "confessed" to have posted the threatening message on the Instagram account after the IPL 2020 match between KKR and CSK cricket teams, police said.

The nature of the threat had caused a huge outrage on social media, with several cricketers, politicians and celebrities expressing disgust and demanding action.

Ranchi police had shared information regarding the boy with Kutch (West) police and asked them to confirm if he was the one who had posted the threat message, Singh said. "We detained him for questioning after Ranchi police informed us that the accused hails from Mundra in Kutch district.

"We have confirmed that the boy is the same who had posted the message. He will be handed over to Ranchi police as the FIR was lodged in that city," the SP said, adding that a team of Ranchi Police is likely to reach Kutch tomorrow to take custody of the teenager.

Dhoni is captaining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricket team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. CSK is at the seventh spot in the points table after losing five out of the seven matches the team played in the ongoing IPL, that is held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).