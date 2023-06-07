Teen boy and girl found dead in UP

The two deceased were reportedly in a relationship which their families were against.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl have been found dead in mysterious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, the police said on Wednesday, June 7. The two deceased were reportedly in a relationship. Their families were against their relationship since they belonged to different categories of the Dalit community.

The boy and girl, both school dropouts, had gone missing from their homes and the girl's body was found in a field hours later, while the boy was seen hanging from a tree some distance away on June 6. The incident took place in the Maniharkheda village under the Bilaspur police station. The girl worked at a farm, and after completing her shift, she left for home around 5 pm but never reached. A few hours later, police received information that two bodies were found outside the village.

Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar, along with additional SP Sansar Singh and Circle Officer Arun Kumar, arrived at the spot. Additional SP Sansar Singh told reporters, "Both the victims were from poor backgrounds and worked together as labourers. They had initially met while working at a farm and became friends. According to the girl's childhood friend, the boy had been putting pressure on her to marry him, but she said she was not in a hurry as she was young. The presence of vermilion in the girl's hair and the vermillion box near her body suggest that the boy had applied it. We are looking at all angles." The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.