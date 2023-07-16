Techies abducted in Bengaluru HSR layout: Cops rescue victims, arrest kidnappers

Passers-by recorded a video when the accused forced the victims into a car and alerted the police.

news Crime

Two tech professionals were abducted from a crowded area in HSR Layout on Friday night, July 14. Within hours of the incident, Bengaluru police cracked the case and arrested a gang. The victims were identified as Raghunandan and Karthik. The accused are Madhusoodhan, Yogesh, Anand Babu and Janardhan.

According to the Times of India, the victims and the accused were acquainted with each other . Raghunandan and Karthik had borrowed a loan of Rs 30 lakh from the accused. The accused met with the victims on Friday. The meeting turned sour, and the accused decided to abduct the victims to recover their loan.

As the accused forced the victims into a car, passers-by recorded the incident and alerted the police. The police, who were nearby, responded to the calls, gathering technical evidence and initiating a chase. They intercepted the vehicle, rescued the victims, and arrested the suspects.

The Southeast Division Police, led by DCP CK Baba, were conducting routine foot patrolling in the busy area when they received information about the abduction. They immediately formed two special teams comprising 35 police officials and launched an operation to rescue the victims.

DCP CK Baba said, “Last night's abduction case outside the pub, captured on video by an alert citizen, led to swift action by HSR Police. Within hours, culprits were apprehended and victims were rescued unharmed.”