Techie attempts to open emergency door on Paris-Bengaluru flight, arrested

An Indian-origin software engineer from US was arrested for attempting to open the door of the Air France flight from Paris to Bengaluru, police said on Friday.

The KempeGowda International Airport police arrested the techie, identified as Venkat Mohit Pathipati, 29, from Rajahmundry city of Andhra Pradesh, and later released him on bail.

The incident had taken place in the early hours of July 16 and the act of the accused had created fear among fellow passengers. The techie was taken into custody after flight landed at Bengaluru International Airport and an Air France employee lodged a complaint in this regard.

The police have slapped a case on Pathipati under Aircraft Rules, 1937 and IPC's Section 336 for endangering the life and safety of others.

The accused had told police during questioning that he was checking the emergency door's arming and disarming function.

Pathipati is a data engineer in the US and he was coming down to Bengaluru to meet his aunt. The police granted him bail after confirming his credentials and past history. Further investigation is on.