Tech Mahindra partners with Niti Aayog to empower women entrepreneurs

The company will provide mentorship, co-create solutions leveraging new-age technologies and support in partnership with the panel's Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP).

Atom Entrepreneurship

IT major Tech Mahindra on Monday announced a partnership with NITI Aayog to empower women entrepreneurs in the country. The company will provide mentorship, co-create solutions leveraging new-age technologies and support in partnership with the panel's Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP).

As part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra has partnered with the winners of Women Transforming India (WTI) Awards, a flagship initiative of NITI Aayog to recognise women leaders in entrepreneurship across various sectors like Healthcare and Lifesciences, Agritech, Education amongst others. Tech Mahindraâ€™s Research & Development arm, Makers lab will support women entrepreneurs through joint research, building go-to-market strategies to drive their growth and by leveraging next-generation technologies to develop cutting-edge solutions.

Tech Mahindra will support the women entrepreneurs to build a robust ecosystem for them and help them in long-term business strategies. The WTI Awards comes under the aegis of WEP, a unified access portal which brings together ecosystem players and industry to provide support to women entrepreneurs from different parts of India and help them realise their entrepreneurial aspirations.

Women Transforming India (WTI) Awards are organised in partnership with the United Nations and recognise and celebrate the contributions of women who are not just addressing and solving key societal challenges but also challenging the stereotypes and breaking the glass ceiling.

"Our partnership with WEP will enable us to nurture an ecosystem for women entrepreneurs that can foster conditions as well as facilitate technological support for innovative ideas and better positioning," CP Gurnani, Managing Director and CEO, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

Through this collaboration, Tech Mahindra and WEP will jointly focus on breeding new ideas, identifying gaps and providing technological prowess to develop innovative solutions for better positioning in the market and commercial success.

"This partnership with Tech Mahindra underscores our mutual commitment of leveraging new-age technologies to uplift societies and support the aspirations of women entrepreneurs in India," said Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.

With IANS inputs