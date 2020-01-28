Tech Mahindra opens Google Cloud Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad

Atom Tech Shorts

Digital transformation provider Tech Mahindra on Tuesday launched a dedicated Google Cloud Centre of Excellence (COE) in Hyderabad to drive digital transformation of enterprises globally.

The COE will provide enterprises with access to technology and services they need to expedite their Cloud migration, and deliver tailored solutions to help them move critical workloads to Google Cloud, develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions and improve workplace productivity.

"Tech Mahindra's deep industry expertise and proven solutions that focus on seamless modernisation of infrastructure, applications and data to the Cloud, combined with the power of Google Cloud, will help accelerate the Cloud journey for enterprises as they move towards a digital-first future.

"As part of our TechMNXt charter, Tech Mahindra is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies to enable our customers drive growth and enhance customer experience," Vivek Gupta, Global Head Cloud Services, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

The COE will also offer its clients a full spectrum of Cloud services, which will include consulting, assessment, migration, optimisation and support services for enterprises looking to optimise their workloads on Google Cloud.

"We're excited that Tech Mahindra continues to invest in and grow its Google Cloud practice. Together, we provide our customers with secure, scalable and agile cloud-based digital platforms to scale their business and ease their migration to the Cloud," said Ash Willis, Head of Channels and Alliances, Google Cloud in Asia Pacific.

Earlier in January, Telangana IT minister KTR also inaugurated new centres of Tech Mahindra and Cyient in Warangal, the state's second biggest city after Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, KTR said, “Setting up of Tech Mahindra in Warangal is merely a beginning for expansion of IT sector into tier-2 cities of Telangana."

He further added "We are committed and confident enough to expand IT sector in all tier-2 cities like Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Khammam and Mahbubnagar this year itself."

