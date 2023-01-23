Tech layoffs: CM Arvind Kejriwal asks Union govt to take note

In a Hindi tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the union government to assess the situation in the country in light of massive layoffs by tech companies.

news Layoffs

Expressing his concerns at the mass layoffs across several tech firms, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, January 23, asked the union government to assess the situation in the country and take right steps. Several multi-nationals have retrenched in the recent past leading to job cuts in the US and other countries.

"The youths are being retrenched in large numbers from the IT Sector. The union government must review the Indian situation and take right steps," Kejriwal said in a Hindi tweet. Earlier this month, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that the company will lay off 10,000 workers, about 5% of its total workforce, terming it a hard choice the tech giant had to make to remain a "consequential company" amid global economic uncertainties.

Microsoft is the latest firm after Facebook and Amazon to cut jobs as the bloodbath in the technology sector continues in 2023. Describing the current times as a period of "significant change," Indian-origin Nadella said customers who ramped up their digital spend during the Covid-19 pandemic, are now optimising it to do more with less.

