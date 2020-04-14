Tech industry will be impacted on demand-side: Nasscomâ€™s Debjani Ghosh to TNM

When we emerge from this crisis, we would have leveraged technology in thousands of ways that may not have been conceivable earlier, the Nasscom President told TNM.

Atom Interview

Indiaâ€™s IT sector is expected to take a severe hit in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two-thirds of Indiaâ€™s IT industry caters to the US and Europe, which are among the worst affected geographies.

Clients in these regions are expected to substantially cut down their IT spending and this is going to impact revenues of the Indian IT companies.

In a sign of things to come, Cognizant Technology Solutions has withdrawn its 2020 revenue guidance (growth forecast) citing delays in project delivery, especially with India and the Philippines shifting to work-from-home. Earlier, on March 20, Accenture slashed its FY-20 guidance to 3-6% as against the previous estimate of 6-8%.

Moreover, IT and IT-enabled services companies in India may need to downsize their workforce or hire additional flexi staff as part of cost-cutting measures with projects getting delayed.

It is feared that the impact of the current crisis on the $180 billion Indian IT industry could be worse than that of the global financial crisis in 2008.

Against this backdrop, TNM spoke to Debjani Ghosh, President of Nasscom â€” the Indian IT sectorâ€™s umbrella body, to get a sense of where the IT sector is headed, how it is coping and important learnings among other things.

Here are excerpts from the interview.

1. The current pandemic is an unprecedented crisis that no one saw coming. How is the IT industry coping with it?

COVID-19 has thrown up unprecedented challenges across the world and India has rightly followed a containment strategy with a 3-week lockdown. Maintaining business continuity, keeping in mind the safety and well-being of all employees, has been the topmost priority for the industry.

It is commendable to note that the industry foresaw the crisis and enabled the remote working of employees from an early stage itself. The tech sector has been working on enabling work from home since the first week of March and has been shifting tech assets and configuring internal networks to make this possible. Thereâ€™s enough staff keeping the lights on. A small percentage of the mission critical staff that needs to come to office has been enabled through state government notifications that include tech as an essential service.

Indian tech industry is doing everything possible to maintain business continuity by deploying technology solutions and online collaboration tools for business interactions, client meetings and internal workouts. Companies are in regular touch with their clients and are going the extra mile to ensure minimal business and service disruption.

2. IDC (International Data Corporation) says the IT industry could see a 3-4% decline in revenue. Are you already seeing an impact in growth across the industry? What sectors do you expect to be most hit and how will that affect the clientele of the IT industry?

These are challenging times creating disruptions globally and businesses across countries are facing major demand-side challenges. The industry is part of a global supply chain and any disruption in that supply chain will have a ripple effect on India. Business for the tech industry will be impacted through the demand-side shifts as opposed to any supply-side challenges. However, in terms of defining the exact impact, we have not assessed that yet. We will have to assess the long-term impact once the present crisis is averted. The priority currently is to maintain business continuity and at the same time ensure safety of all employees.

3. Is the industry seeking stimulus from the government? If yes, on what fronts?

It was the timely action by the government and acknowledging the IT-BPM (Business Process Management) sector as an essential service that has enabled smooth functioning of critical and sensitive operations to continue.

The responsiveness of DoT (Department of Telecommunications) in relaxing Other Service Providers terms and conditions to enable work from home, the quick action by the Directorate General of Export Promotion to ease customs related process, support of MeITY (Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology) and the Commerce Ministry and some of the key state governments relevant for our sector has been particularly helpful.

Indiaâ€™s IT industry powers global corporations and creates enormous impact on global businesses. During these difficult times, the government is extending all possible assistance to the IT industry to mitigate any adverse impact on domestic or global operations. The government has rightly focused on supporting development of rapid innovative solutions and has also sought proposals from tech firms on solutions to fight this pandemic. The technology industry and Nasscom is fully supportive and is actively working with the government on looking at how innovative technology solutions can be used in the COVID-19 crisis.

4. COVID-19 and the lockdown has forced companies to change how they function and adopt new processes. What have some of the most significant learnings been for the IT industry from this pandemic?

This is an absolutely new and unprecedented situation, the likes of which have not been witnessed by any of our current industries before. Individuals, organisations, industries and governments are doing the best in their abilities to mitigate the situation at the earliest.

As we continue to adapt to the new normal, this is a time to test blended work environments, using virtual collaboration tools. Several startups have also gone the extra mile to develop solutions such as thermal cameras, COVID protection shields, developing test kits etc. to lend a helping hand in this fight. However, as mentioned earlier, the priority currently is to ensure employee safety and maintain business continuity for the industry.

We are confident that when we finally emerge from all of this, we would have leveraged technology in thousands of ways that may not have been conceivable earlier.

5. The pandemic has forced companies to work from home. How do you see business processes changing hereafter?

This is an extraordinary situation, which requires extraordinary measures to help stop spreading of the virus. With the extreme measures taken by the government, India has done well till now as compared to other nations in containing the spread.

As an industry, we are fully supportive of the lockdown and are working closely with our members on this. Employee safety has been the number one priority for the sector.

Today, almost over 90% of the industryâ€™s workforce is working from home, which is the largest work from home pilot globally, and only those performing critical functions are going to offices. At this time, the industry is working round the clock to ensure we support our customers, who are working tirelessly to mitigate this crisis.

The world is witnessing a great transition, with legacy sectors and organisations being compelled to digitally transform overnight; schools going online, meetings taking place online. Thanks to the human spirit, the work continues under lockdown.

6. Post the lockdown and the pandemic, how long do you think it will take for things to get back to normal?

We have not assessed the impact yet. We are on a war footing right now and the priority currently is to maintain business continuity and at the same ensure safety of the employees. We will have to assess the impact once the present crisis is averted.