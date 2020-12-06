Teaser of Prasanth Varma’s thriller ‘Zombie Reddy’ launched by Samantha

The story of the post-apocalyptic thriller is set in Kurnool and shows events that take place after the spread of the coronavirus.

Flix Tollywood

The teaser of the upcoming Telugu thriller Zombie Reddy was launched by Samantha Akkineni on Saturday. Touted to be Telugu cinema’s first zombie film, the film is written and directed by Prasanth Varma. Zombie Reddy stars Teja Sajja, Anandhi and Daksha Nagarkar. Launching the teaser, Samantha wrote, “This looks like so much fun!!”

The story of the post-apocalyptic thriller is reportedly set in Kurnool and shows events that take place after the spread of the coronavirus. The intriguing teaser starts with the line ‘Inspired by true events’ and has all the elements of a gripping thriller – thunder and lightning at night, bats, an underground COVID lab, a man hissing behind a large mask, a woman in a rocking chair, and of course swarming zombies. The three leads – Teja Sajja, who is known for his role in the fantasy film Oh! Baby (2019), Anandhi of Kayal (2014) fame, and Daksha Nagarkar – also make an appearance.

Earlier, the 2016 action thriller Miruthan, directed by Shakthi Soundar Rajan and starring Jayam Ravi and Lakshmi Menon in the lead, was well-received as a serious zombie film. Zombie Reddy may not be a fun zombie film like the horror comedy Shaun of the Dead (2004), but the tagline at the teaser’s end, ‘Corona was just the beginning’, promises a dark thriller.

Director Prasanth Varma is known for the hit thriller Awe! (2018) featuring Kajal Agarwal, Nithya Menen and Regina Cassandra, now available on Netflix, and Kalki (2019), an action thriller starring Rajasekhar in the lead. Awe received numerous positive reviews that appreciated the film for its freshness and out-of-the-box storyline that provided a lot of thrills and chills.

Zombie Reddy’s technical crew consists of Anith for cinematography, Sri Nagendra Tangala for art direction, Sai Babu for editing and Mark K Robin for music. This is Mark’s second time collaboration with director Prasanth Varma after Awe. Zombie Reddy is bankrolled by Raj Shekar Varma under his banner Apple Tree Studios.

Watch the teaser here:

(Content provided by Digital Native)