Teacher in Telangana's Wanaparthy held for allegedly raping 11 minors over 2 years

The accused was a teacher at a private school and was also conducting private tuition classes in the evening to some students.

In a horrifying incident in Telangana, a 27-year-old teacher from the state's Wanaparthy district was arrested by the police for allegedly sexually assaulting 11 minor girls over a span of over two years.

The accused was a teacher at a private school in Gopalapet mandal and was also conducting private tuition classes in the evening to some students.

On Thursday night, a parent of one of the children noticed bloodstains on the girl's clothes. When questioned about it, the child narrated what had happened. Soon, another minor said that she also sexually assaulted by the accused.

Following this, the locals reached the school on Friday morning and vandalised the premises. They caught the accused and thrashed him, before handing him over to the police.

While only two girls have come forward, investigation officials said that the accused confessed to have allegedly sexually assaulted at least 11 minors since 2018, especially during the tuition classes that he would conduct at his aunt's house.

The accused, a native of Nagarkurnool district, had moved to Gopalpet mandal to teach, and was living at his aunt’s house.

The police said that he would lure students by assuring them of better marks in their exams. Officials added that he would sexually assault the students in an inebriated condition and later manipulate and intimidate them against telling their parents about the assault.

A case has been registered under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and 376 (Rape) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the remaining minors. The accused was presented in front of a court and sent to judicial remand. He is lodged in the Mahbubnagar district jail.

