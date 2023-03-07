Teacher dies by suicide in Karnataka over alleged dowry harassment

In a police complaint filed by Roopaâ€™s mother, she said that the dowry harassment began three months after the wedding.

news Dowry

A 34-year-old teacher, Basamma Basetti alias Roopa, died by suicide on Sunday, March 5 in Karnatakaâ€™s Vijayanagar district. The womanâ€™s family has alleged that she was harassed by her husband Arjun, who is also a teacher, for dowry. The couple have been married for ten years. The school in which the couple worked, is also owned by her husbandâ€™s family.

An FIR (first information report) has been registered at the Hadagali police station based on a complaint filed by Roopaâ€™s mother. In her complaint, she said that the dowry harassment began three months after the wedding. He also mentally and physically harassed Roopa for the same. Roopa threatened to kill herself asking him to stop the harassment but it kept happening, due to which Roopaâ€™s family gave them more dowry.

The victim contacted a lawyer and got a legal notice against her husband. After sending the legal notice, the accused came to her home and verbally abused her saying you can go die, the complaint alleges. All this weighed on Roopaâ€™s mind and on March 5 morning, she said she had work at the school and at the school office she took her own life. In a letter that was found, written in her handwriting, Roopa said her husband was responsible for her death.

The FIR names Arjun, mother-in-law Ambika Parasetti, sister-in-law Sangita and three others as accused. They have been charged under sections 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and the Dowry Prohibition Act, among others.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.