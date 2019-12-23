TDP's Amaravati was only on paper: YSRCP defends move to set up 3 capitals for AP

Politics

The YSRCP also found fault with the response of the Left parties and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and his Jana Sena Party (JSP).

The ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday defended its proposal to decentralise the capital of the state, and lashed out against the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for protesting against the decision.

Speaking to reporters in Kadapa on Sunday, YSRCP General Secretary C. Ramachandraiah said that former Chief Minister and TDP President Chandrababu Naidu showed 'graphics' to the people of the state in the name of a capital, instead of actually developing it on the ground.

Accusing the TDP of 'needlessly politicising' the issue, he said that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was interested in ensuring that all areas of the state develop equally.

"Development is a time-taking process but we have taken this decision to decentralise administration as a first step towards this...there are parts of the state that have been neglected by earlier governments. We are trying to change that," Ramachandraiah said.

Ramachandraiah also found fault with the response of the Left parties and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and his Jana Sena Party (JSP).

Stating that Left parties were merely 'parroting' the words of Chandrababu Naidu, the YSRCP leader said, "They (Left parties) should understand the facts behind the capital concept."

Speaking about Pawan Kalyan, Ramachandraoah said that though the actor-politician wished to emerge as a key political figure in the state, he was 'immature'.

Meanwhile, some leaders of the TDP have been planning to move the Andhra Pradesh High Court over the issue.

Last week, a five-member expert committee headed by G N Rao to decide the fate of the capital, announced that it had recommended three capitals in Amaravati, Vizag, and Kurnool, as hinted by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy earlier.

The panel suggested that Amaravati Mangalagiri Complex can consist of proposed high court bench, Legislative Assembly, ministers' quarters and Governor's quarters.

The Visakhapatnam metropolitan region in north coastal Andhra can have a high court bench, the Legislative Assembly for its sittings during summer, the Secretariat, and the Chief Minister's camp office.

In view of the long-pending demand of the people of Rayalaseema region, the committee suggested that the High Court should come up at Kurnool.

The move has drawn mixed reactions, even as protests have broken out in Amaravati.

Read: Amaravati farmer protests intensify after expert committee recommends three capitals