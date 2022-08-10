TDP urges Lok Sabha Speaker to act against YSRCP MP over 'nude video call'

TDP urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take stringent action against the Hindupur MP of YSRCP over an alleged nude video call.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday, August 9 lodged a complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker against YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav over his alleged nude video call. The TDP urged Speaker Om Birla to take stringent action against the Hindupur MP of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). TDP MPs Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, alleged that the YSRCP is trying to shield its MP. Slamming the YSRCP leadership for taking no action against the MP though the video had gone viral, they said: "We are confident that the Lok Sabha Speaker will act on our letter."

Soon after the video had gone viral, MP Gorantla Madhav addressed the media and alleged that TDP leaders had morphed his face into a nude video to taint his image. The private video, which Madhav claims is “morphed”, shows him having a video call with an unidentified woman. With the video going viral on social media, the opposition TDP has been demanding Madhav’s resignation. TDP leaders alleged that Madhav had abused his power and sexually harassed the woman in the video, who appears to have screen-recorded the call. Madhav had alleged that the news channel AndhraJyothy, which is seen as a supporter of TDP, was behind the conspiracy of the allegedly morphed video.

Ram Mohan Naidu noted that YSRCP General Secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy initially said that the MP will be suspended, and alleged that the party is now trying to downplay the issue by calling it a private matter. Sajjala had earlier said that strict action would be taken if the video was proved to be authentic. Ram Mohan Naidu alleged the safety of women in Andhra Pradesh is under threat and claimed that Madhav's video has proved it beyond doubt. He demanded that the YSRCP initiate immediate measures for the protection of women. “How much time does it take for getting the forensic lab report on Madhav's video?” Ravindra Kumar asked.

With IANS inputs