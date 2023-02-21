TDP office in Andhra vandalised by YSRCP workers, vehicle set on fire

Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s supporters allegedly set fire to a car on the TDP office premises and ransacked the office furniture and other items.

The office of Andhra Pradesh's opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) at Gannavaram near Vijayawada was attacked and vandalised, allegedly by workers of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) who are supporters of local MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi on Monday, February 20. Scores of attackers set fire to a car on the office premises and ransacked the office furniture and other items. Vamsi’s supporters were reportedly enraged over the criticism of their leader by some TDP leaders, who had hit back at the Gannavaram MLA after he made certain derogatory remarks against TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh.

The MLA's supporters had allegedly made threatening phone calls to local TDP member Dontu Chinna on Monday morning, after he condemned the legislator's remarks. The supporters allegedly tried to attack his house in the afternoon. In the evening, Vamsi's supporters allegedly vandalised the TDP office, setting afire vehicles and ransacking the office.

The attack triggered high tension in the area. Workers of the TDP and the YSRCP gathered on the Chennai-Kolkata highway and attacked each other with sticks and stones. Police dispersed the clashing group. TDP workers staged a sit-in on the highway, leading to a massive traffic jam.

Vamsi was elected to the Assembly from Gannavaram on a TDP ticket in 2019. He later switched allegiance to the YSR Congress Party.

Meanwhile, TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram's wife Chandana has alleged that he was detained by the police when he went to the TDP office after the attack. She alleged that Pattabhi's car was also found damaged on the road. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday demanded the Governor's intervention into alleged atrocities by the ruling YSRCP leaders. He strongly condemned the attack on the Gannavaram TDP office and alleged police inaction. Alleging that there was no law and order in the state, Chandrababu Naidu asked whether the police department had been merged into the YSRCP.