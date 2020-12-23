TDP objects to branding of Disha police team vehicles in Guntur with YRSCP colours

TDP Andhra Pradesh president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said the branding sends out a wrong message, giving a political colour to the state police.

In yet another political controversy in Andhra Pradesh involving the state police, the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has taken objection to the use of the party colours of the ruling YSRCP on police vehicles of the Disha team. TDP state Kinjarapu Atchannaidu wrote to Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Tuesday, seeking action against the officials who were responsible for painting the YSRCP colours (green, blue and white) on two wheelers distributed to Disha police in Guntur on Monday. Similar to SHE teams, the Disha police stations and police personnel attached to them in the state are responsible for dealing with cases of sexual harassment and violence against women.

“I am bringing to your notice that the state government is trying to put a political stamp on the police. Using party colours on police vehicles is sending out the wrong message to the public,” Atchannaidu said, adding that this will hurt the credibility of the police in the state.

According to reports, on Monday, Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police (SP) Ammi Reddy inaugurated two-wheelers to be used by Disha police teams for patrolling. Atchannaidu also alleged that the same vehicles which were distributed to SHE teams under the previous TDP term, are being rebranded and redistributed with YSRCP party colours as Disha vehicles.

TDP has repeatedly alleged that police in Andhra Pradesh have been acting on the behest of the ruling YSRCP, ever since the Jagan Mohan Reddy government came to power. Recently, TDP chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged that a police officer in Vizag was attacked by YSRCP workers. However, the state police denied these allegations and accused Naidu of spreading misinformation.

Previously, similar objections to the painting of panchayat buildings in the state with YSRCP colours had led to the High Court ordering the government to repaint all such government buildings to their original colour. The HC order was even upheld by the Supreme Court. Referring to the court order on repainting panchayat buildings, Atchannaidu called such steps, including the painting of two-wheelers in party colours, a waste of public money.