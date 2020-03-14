TDP nominates Varla Ramaiah as candidate from Andhra for Rajya Sabha polls

Given its strength of 151 in the 175-member AP Assembly, the YSRCP is expected to comfortably win all the four seats.

news Politics

Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s Varla Ramaiah on Friday filed his nomination for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP stands virtually no chance of winning even one seat as it has only 23 MLAs but it nevertheless chose to field its candidate, banking on his scheduled caste status, reported PTI.

Four candidates of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have already filed nominations for as many seats, elections for which are scheduled on March 26.

The TDP, for the record, has 23 MLAs in the AP legislative assembly. Three legislators have openly rebelled against the party, but have not formally joined the YSRCP fearing disqualification.

In all, four seats in the Upper House of Parliament will fall vacant from Andhra Pradesh on April 9 when the sitting members retire at the end of their six-year term.

Four candidates from the YSRCP have also filed their nominations. Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, industrialist Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Reliance Industries Limited Senior Group President Parimal Nathwani, are the candidates.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani personally called on the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly with a request to nominate Parimal Nathwani whose term as a Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand is coming to an end. Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination on Wednesday, Nathwani said that proposals for projects in Andhra Pradesh would be placed before the RIL Board once he assumes the MP post.

Filing of nominations ended on Friday and scrutiny will take place on March 16.

(With inputs from PTI)