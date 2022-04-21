TDP leader claims 'suicide squad' formed to defend Chandrababu Naidu

TDP leader Buddha Venkanna said members of this squad were "ready to kill or get killed" to protect the former Chief Minister and his family.

news Politics

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Buddha Venkanna on Wednesday, April 20, announced that a 100-member "suicide squad" has been formed to tackle those making objectionable remarks against party President N Chandrababu Naidu. He said members of this squad were "ready to kill or get killed" to protect the former Chief Minister and his family.

The TDP leader made these controversial remarks while talking to reporters in Vijayawada after participating in birthday celebrations of Chandrababu Naidu. He claimed that TDP cadre would not keep quiet if detractors attack Naidu in the hope that this would help them reach higher positions.

Meanwhile, Telangana Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh lashed out at Buddha Venkanna for making the remarks. The minister wondered how anyone can talk about forming suicide squads. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader said instead of cutting cake on Naidu's birthday, Buddha Venkanna has is making mindless statements. The minister also said just as Chandrababu Naidu had "backstabbed" his father-in-law (NT Rama Rao) to usurp power, his own party leaders would backstab him.

Chandrababu Naidu, former CM of Andhra Pradesh, turned 72 on April 20. On his 72nd birthday, Naidu said that he is working to restore the glory of Telugu people. He visited Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada, seeking blessings and strength to carry on what he calls the fight on behalf of people. Thanking people for celebrating his birthday, Naidu assured them that he would carry forward the party by working as per their expectations. Determined to be steadfast in this fight, he is confident of a victory.