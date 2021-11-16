'TDP is gone case': Amit Shah says chance for BJP to grow in Andhra

Shah told state leaders at a meeting in Tirupati that the BJP in Andhra would maintain equal distance with both the TDP and the YSRCP.

Claiming that there was a "political vacuum" in Andhra Pradesh now, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, November 15, exhorted the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to try to fill the void in the state by taking up people's causes. Amit Shah was in Tirupati for three days for the Southern Zonal Council to meet with leaders of the southern states.

Interacting with senior party leaders before winding up, the minister reiterated that there was no question of aligning with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) again. At the same time, he also ruled out any alliance with the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the state. "TDP is a gone case. It is facing a leadership crisis. That has caused a political vacuum and we have to capture that space," he told BJP state unit leaders at a closed-door meeting.

A senior state leader, who attended the meeting, told PTI that Shah stressed on the need for taking up people's issues and fighting for them. "Basically he guided us on the course of action to be adopted in the prevailing political scenario in Andhra. He wanted us to make good use of the opportunity and emerge as a potent force," the leader added.

Shah told the state leaders that the BJP would maintain equal distance with both the TDP and the YSRCP. The BJP in Andhra Pradesh is currently in an alliance with 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyanâ€™s Jana Sena party.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and other leaders from New Delhi, state unit president Somu Veerraju, former president Kanna Lakshminarayana and former Union Minister Daggubati Purandeswari were among those who attended the meeting. The Home Minister later had a separate meeting with Rajya Sabha members YS Chowdary and CM Ramesh, who defected to the BJP from the TDP.