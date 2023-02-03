TDP functionary shot at in Andhra’s Palnadu district, accused held

While the police said that the murder attempt was by a fellow TDP supporter, several TDP leaders have accused the ruling YSRCP of backing the attack.

news Politics

A mandal level leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was seriously injured after being shot at with a country-made pistol in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh, allegedly over a power struggle within the party. Venna Balakoti Reddy, mandal president of the TDP in Rompicherla mandal, was reportedly attacked by three persons on the night of Wednesday, February 1, when he was sleeping at his house in Alavala village. According to reports, Balakoti Reddy sustained serious injuries in the firing. The accused, identified as P Venkateswara Reddy, Pujala Ramudu, and Anjireddy, were arrested after being charged with attempt to murder.

Following the incident, Palnadu Superintendent of Police Ravi Sankar Reddy issued a press note stating that three people had gone to Balakoti Reddy’s house to attack him on Wednesday night. The statement alleged that the main accused, Venkateswara Reddy, had paid the other accused persons Rs 4 lakh to attack Balakoti Reddy. “A family conflict and struggle for power served as the motivation for attack. Both Balakoti and Venkateshwar Reddy are supporters of Aravinda Babu, TDP in-charge of Narasaraopet Assembly constituency,” the press note said.

The police statement further said, “Former Mandal Parishad President and TDP leader Venna Balakoti Reddy was attacked by P Venkateswara Reddy at around 11.15 pm on Wednesday. Balakoti Reddy was injured after he was shot and was rushed to the hospital.” Balakoti Reddy was initially taken to Narasaraopet government hospital, and later shifted to a private hospital. Meanwhile, Aravinda Babu accused the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of backing the attack on Balakoti Reddy.

The three accused persons were taken into police custody and the pistol was seized, Palnadu SP Ravi Sankar Reddy told The Hindu. He also said that the attack was allegedly planned and orchestrated by Venkateswara Reddy, while Anjireddy helped procure the pistol. He also added that this was the second murder attempt by Venkateswara Reddy on Balakoti Reddy. The former had attacked Balakoti Reddy with a knife last year, who had a narrow escape, the SP said.