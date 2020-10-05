TDP alleges YSRCP workers behind attack on spokesperson's car in Vijayawada

TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi's car windows were allegedly smashed by miscreants in the wee hours of Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu, and his son and TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh have alleged that an attack on a TDP spokesperson's car is the handiwork of ruling YSRCP cadres.

"People were getting a feeling that there would be no end to suppression under the jungle rule of the YSRCP in the state. All dissenting voices against the government's atrocities were coming under attack," said Lokesh, referring to TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi's car windows being smashed.

Lokesh alleged that a series of attacks were occurring without any regard to the democratic foundations of the country.

What is this if not Jungle Raj? Pattabhi's car was vandalised by miscreants last night. A series of attacks have been orchestrated on those who raise voice against the dictatorial govt. Yesterday it was Sabbam Hari Garu, today it is Pattabhi. Is there democracy in AP at all? pic.twitter.com/JzMSFmRwUN â€” Lokesh Nara #StayHomeSaveLives (@naralokesh) October 4, 2020

"Miscreants damaged the car to target Pattabhi. All these were happening out of sheer political vendetta against the opposition leaders for exposing the government's anarchic and atrocious policies," he alleged.

Meanwhile, Pattabhi accused YSRCP activists for masterminding the attack and demanded a fair probe, tapping evidence from the CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the attack.

He said the attack occurred despite his house being located in a place where many VIPs such as a High Court judge and other important people are living nearby, in Guru Nanak colony in Vijayawada.

"These attacks will not bog me down. I will continue to fight against the atrocities of the YSRCP government and expose them," Pattabhi told IANS.

Naidu also said that the reason behind the attack was to suppress Pattabhiâ€™s criticism of the YSRCP.

Despite lodging a complaint with the police, Pattabhi claimed the police may not take action and did not repose faith in them.

As he parked his car outside his home, its window panes were smashed sometime between 12 am and 5 am on Sunday, he said.

Both Naidu and Lokesh spoke to Pattabhi and told him to be courageous, and boldly confront the alleged attacks of the rival party.