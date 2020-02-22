TCS only Indian firm in ‘Fortune’s Best Big Companies to Work For in 2020’ in US

The list was made by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture.

Money Workplace

Global software major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has bagged a spot as one of Fortune's Best Big Companies to Work For in 2020, a new report said on Friday.

The list was made by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture. TCS is the only Indian company to be in the top 20 Great Places to Work in US alongside US mega-companies.

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to its anonymous Trust Index survey responses from more than 33,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organisations across the country.

"We are very proud to be among the small number of US organizations recognized in the Fortune Big Companies to Work For in 2020 list," said Surya Kant, President, North America, UK and Europe, TCS.

"At TCS, we employ passionate, empowered and driven employees who are encouraged to make their voices heard in providing first-class service to our customers and creating a happy and healthy work culture for all," Kant added.

Great Place to Work evaluated more than 60 elements of TCS employees' experiences on the job.

These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

More than seven out of 10 (72%) TCS employees said the company is a great place to work, eight out of ten (80%) felt good about work-life balance and being afforded time away from work when necessary.

According to the report, almost nine out of 10 (85%) had a very positive view about ways TCS contributes to the local communities where they work and live.

Since 2014, TCS has been among the top two US job creators in the IT services and consulting sector, hiring more than 20,000 new employees, the company said in a statement.

TCS is dedicated to enabling a future-ready workforce and offers many learning experiences that focus on reskilling and upskilling.

In 2019, 90% of its US workforce was re-skilled in the latest digital technologies, tools and platforms.