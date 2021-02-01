Taxis in Karnataka to get more expensive: Here are the new rates

The revised rates are in light of increasing fuel prices and maintenance costs, said the government notification.

news Transport

The Karnataka state government on Monday ordered a revision in the rates for taxis operating in the state, including Bengaluru. The decision was taken in light of the increasing prices of fuel, as wellas maintenance costs, the order said. This revision will apply to all city cabs as well as those operating under aggregators, with immediate effect.

According to the new order, for non-air conditioned taxis, the rate for the first four kilometres will be fixed at Rs 75, after which passengers will be charged Rs 18 per kilometre. For air conditioned taxis, the rate for the first four kilometres will be Rs 100, and Rs 24 for each subsequent kilometre.

The waiting charges have been revised as well. While passengers will not be charged for the first five minutes, for every minute after, they will be charged Re 1. As for those travelling with luggage, charges do not apply for baggage like suitcases, bedding etc upto 120 kg. However, it will cost Rs 7 for every 20 kg upwards of that number.

Those who travel at night, between 10 pm and 6 am, will have to pay an extra of upto 10% of the fare.

This revision comes after the Karnataka government earlier in January notified maximum and minimum prices for taxis operating under aggregators, based on the cost of the car and not whether it has air conditioning. This was done to prevent aggregators from demanding more than the maximum price, even during peak demand. Before that, the fares were last revised in June 2013. At the time, the fare for AC taxis was fixed at Rs 80 for the first four kilometres and Rs 19.50 for every subsequent kilometre. For non-AC taxis, the fare for the first four kilometres was Rs 70 and for every kilometre thereafter, Rs 14.50.