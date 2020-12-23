Tata Sons’ N Chandrasekaran thanks employees, says COVID-19 heralded era of cooperation

He acknowledged the psychological toll that pandemic took, which he told employees was a burden they shouldered with great professionalism.

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran thanked the conglomerate’s employees in his annual email, stating while he usually would write to them this year with plans and priorities, this year he wanted to thank them.

Stating that the logistical challenges faced by the senior leadership in the last year do not compare to the personal challenges faced by the employees, he said, “Behind the pandemic’s unfathomable statistics are individual stories of pain and loss. My deepest sympathies are with all who have been directly affected.”

“Set against tremendous loss, this has also been the year in which I have most vividly seen people work towards things, both big and small, because they were the right things to do-not just because they thought their efforts would succeed. From delivering meals to migrant and health-workers, to building hospitals and collecting public health data, to our efforts to develop a pathbreaking CRISPR test for Covid-19-we have seen the very best of ‘One Tata’. Your work this year has made me prouder than ever to lead this Group,” he said.

He added that he hopes they are on the threshold of a new era of cooperation, in which individuals, businesses and nations more readily join forces.

“We need it. To distribute a vaccine to every country in the world will be an international operation of unparalleled complexity. The same is true of rapid testing and new treatments. Only a global effort can get us back to normality,” he said.

He added that it is difficult but essential to be focussed on the long term.

“The pandemic didn’t alter the course of the world so much as accelerate it along the path it was already on, especially when it comes to questions we can no longer avoid—whether it is the pivotal nature of technology in the era we enter, our relationship to the planet or the roles of our public, private and civil society institutions,” he said.

“This year we learned that many things once undertaken outside the home can be done equally well inside it. Shopping. Education. Healthcare. Work. Alongside practical adaptations to lockdown, there has been a shift in priorities: greater focus on safety and resilience, and a transition from ‘just in time’ toward ‘just in case’. Such changes offer a glimpse of the new economy that will emerge from the old. Resilience will be key-in our approach to the environment, supply chains or how we build stronger connections with our communities,” he added.

Further, he said that while the year has been hard, they end it with a renewed sense of possibility, and buried in the stress and trauma of Covid-19 are opportunities for renewal. “Pandemics have, in the past, inspired progress in medicine, urban planning, architecture and countless other fields. This one will be the same. This moment is akin to walking on a bridge, but it’s a special bridge, because we are not simply waiting to see what is on the other side. Instead, we have a hand in building our destination,” he said.