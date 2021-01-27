Tata Motors unveils new SUV Safari: All you need to know

Bookings for the new SUV are slated to open on February 4.

Tata Motors unveiled its latest flagship SUV Safari on Tuesday and will start bookings for the model from next month. The new Safari is engineered on the D8 platform from Land Rover which provides for more drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and electrification possibilities in future.

At a virtual event, Tata Motors Head Marketing Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Vivek Srivatsa told reporters that bookings for the SUV will open on February 4.

“The new Safari, available in 6 and 7 seater options, offers a versatile performance with its Kryotec 2L Turbocharged 170PS Diesel Engine, segment leading ride and handling, plush and premium spacious interiors and top- of- the- line safety, technology and connectivity features,” the company said in a statement.

The SUV will come with six speed manual and automatic transmission options. It will be available in Royale Blue, Orcus White and Daytona Grey colours.

Some of the other features include: Flared Wheel Arches & Protective Side Cladding, Dual Tone Front Bumper, Dual Function LED DRLs with Turn Indicators, 18” Machined Alloy Wheels, Shark Fin Antenna.

It also comes with a sunroof that has a global close feature which closes the Sunroof automatically when the ignition is turned off and the vehicle is parked with doors locked, and Rain Sensor closure to prevent rainwater from getting into the cabin.

Utilities and functionalities for the third row passengers include dedicated AC unit with AC vents, USB mobile charger, mobile holder, cup holder and reading lamp.

For passenger safety, the vehicle is equipped with 6 Airbags (Driver, Co-driver, Side Seat and Curtain Airbags) along with Perimetric Alarm System and Reverse Parking Camera.

As for infotainment, the SUV comes with Touch Screen Infotainment System with 8.8” High Resolution Display; 320W RMS JBL Audio with 9 speakers; Media, Phone & Navigation Mirroring between Infotainment & Instrument cluster.

The vehicle also comes with iRA or Intelligent Real Time Assist which provides location based services including navigation, weather updates; security features including intrusion alert, remote immobilisation, speed alert; live vehicle diagnostics including alerts about critical car parameters; over-the-air updates to update the Telematics ECU.