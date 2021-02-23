Tata Motors unveils new Safari starting at Rs 14.69 lakh

The new SUV will be available in nine variants, starting from 'XE' and going up to the 'XZA+'.

Automobile major Tata Motors on Monday launched its premium flagship SUV - the new Safari. According to the company, the new Safari comes with a starting price of Rs 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the 6 or 7-seater version.

As per the company, the new vehicle is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged Kyrotech engine and has 2,741 mm wheelbase. The vehicle's architecture is derived from the D8 platform from Land Rover, considered the gold standard of SUVs worldwide.

Besides, the new SUV will be available in nine variants, starting from 'XE' and going up to the 'XZA+'. It comes with white Interiors paired with a ashwood finish dashboard, a sunroof, along with 6 and 7-seater options and an 8.8-inch floating island infotainment system.

Tata Motors also unveiled the ‘Adventure’ persona of the Safari offering more options for customers to select the SUV of their choice. The Adventure persona will be available in a distinct Tropical Mist colour.

Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “With its plush interiors, state-of-the-art connectivity and premium features, the Safari not just blends in but ups the lifestyle quotient several notches higher. With the introduction of the ‘Adventure’ persona, customers have more choice to select the Safari that best compliments their individual personality to ‘Reclaim Your Life’.”

The SUV segment has become the fastest growing passenger vehicle segment in the country and has grown by 20% YTD (year-to-date), when compared to the same period last year.

"The Safari as our new flagship is connecting the aspirations of the discerning and evolved SUV customers. It tops the ‘New Forever’ range of cars and SUVs launched in 2020 and marks another milestone in Tata Motors’ strategic transformation. The new Safari is an impressive endorsement of our stated intent of enhancing presence in the faster growing market segments," said Guenter Butschek, MD and CEO, Tata Motors.