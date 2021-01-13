Tata Motors unveils new Altroz iTurbo as it celebrates brandâ€™s first anniversary

The new Altroz iTurbo will be powered by the new 1.2L Petrol iTurbo BS6 engine and a new top of the line XZ+ trim.

Celebrating first anniversary of its premium hatchback, the Altroz, Tata Motors on Wednesday unveiled the new Altroz iTurbo. The new Altroz iTurbo will be powered by the new 1.2L Petrol iTurbo BS6 engine and a new top of the line XZ+ trim which will flaunt all the latest features.

To further enhance the design elements, the Altroz in its 2021 avatar will also sport the new Black and light Grey interiors accentuated with perforated leatherette seats to elaborate on the premium feeling of the cabin. The Altroz will also be equipped with the iRA tech â€“ a connected car technology by Tata Motors. Apart from 27 new and additional features, it also comes with a natural voice tech, through which the car understands and processes voice commands not only in English or Hindi, but also in Hinglish.

The new Altroz has a large powerful engine of 110 PS @ 5500 rpm as well as high torque of 140 Nm @1500- 5500 rpm. Offering multi-drive modes Sport / City, the Altroz iTurbo will be available in XT, XZ and the new top of the line XZ+ variant.

The New XZ+ variant will come loaded with features such as: iRA (Intelligent Real time Assist) - iRA is a smart new connected technology and includes the iRA App which offers 27 features with 5 layers of connectivity; Natural Voice Tech â€“ Give commands as per your convenience as the system understands Hindi, English & Hinglish. With more than 70 commands, the Natural Voice tech in ALTROZ ensures an enjoyable drive; What 3 Words â€” is a technology that has assigned each 3m square in the world a unique 3 word address. They are easy to say, share and are accurate too.

Besides, the XZ+ variant also comes with Xpress Cool - Helps cabin to reach comfort temperatures quickly by optimally setting the air conditioning to maximum cooling; Leatherette Seats - High end perforated leather seats that ensures a luxurious drive; Personalized Wallpaper on your infotainment screen to give a more personalised driving experience and One-shot up power windows.

A new Harbour Blue colour is available in all variants from Altroz XM+ upwards. Contrast Black roof option is available in XZ and XZ+ variants of Altroz iTurbo. This is accompanied with the New Sporty Black and light Grey interiors. The new interior colour theme will be available in all variants and powertrains of Altroz.

Tata Motors says the Altroz has received tremendous response from customers and the industry alike since its launch in January 2020. Month-on-month sales have witnessed an increase and are maintaining a consistent growth trajectory.