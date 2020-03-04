Tata Motors slashes production by 34% in February 2020

The company says apart from the supply constraints of parts from China, there was a fire at one of its vendors’ premises which also affected the output figures for the month.

Just when you thought the Indian auto industry might have seen its worst phase off and should see better days ahead, comes the coronavirus crisis in China that could disrupt production plans here. This is particularly true of companies that rely on parts or components that go into their vehicles made in and imported from China. Tata Motors, for instance has said it had to cut down its production in the month of February 2020 by 34.42% over what it produced in February 2019. In terms of absolute figures, this number was 56,826 units in 2019 to 37,826 units last month, as per a report in the Economic Times.

Of these, passenger vehicles were 13,321 (19,590 in Feb 2019), a drop of 32%. The company says apart from the supply constraints of parts from China, there was a fire at one of its vendors’ premises which also affected the output figures for the month.

Drilling down further on these numbers, Tata Motors produced 7.714 units of Zest, Tiago, Tigor and Altroz, which are clubbed in the compact cars segment and 4,777 units of Nexon, Harrier and Hex which are the models in the utility vehicles segment.

The reduction of production in the commercial vehicles segment was marginally higher at 35.69%. Here, the company assembled 23,947 units of commercial vehicles in February 2020 as against 37,236 units the previous year.

The company’s plans to start producing the BS-VI compliant vehicles could also get impacted due to the Chinese situation but the company says it is working on overcoming them.

Finally, in terms of the sales of vehicles in the domestic market, Tata Motors has said it sold 38,002 units this year in February while in 2019, the figure for the month stood at 57,221 units. This represents a 34% fall in numbers.