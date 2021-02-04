Tata Motors opens bookings for its flagship SUV Safari

Deliveries for the all-new Safari will start from February 22.

Automotive brand Tata Motors has announced that it will open bookings of the all-new Safari starting from Thursday. Customers can book this new premium SUV at a refundable amount of Rs 30,000 online or visit the nearest Tata Motors Authorised Dealership and be on the priority delivery list.

The vehicles are now on display and available for test drives across the company’s dealer network. Furthermore, price announcement and deliveries of the all-new Safari will begin on February 22, 2021.

The new Safari comes packed with features across trim levels making each variant desirable in its own way. "The base XE variant offers dual airbags, all disc brakes, electronic stability program along with hill hold control and roll over mitigation, making it a well-rounded package for all. The sought after Multi Drive Modes & touchscreen music system starts from XM variant onwards. In addition to the above, the XT variant offers iRA connectivity, R18 alloy wheels, fully automatic climate control and the widest panoramic sunroof in the segment," the company said in a statement.

Furthermore, the top of the line XZ variant offers xenon HID projector headlamps, terrain response modes, six airbags, electronic parking brakes with auto hold, 8.8” touchscreen infotainment with 9 JBL speakers and a subwoofer, powered driver seat and diamond cut 18” alloy wheels along with the panoramic sunroof.

“The new Safari further builds on the legacy of prestige and outstanding performance by combining Tata Motors’ Impact 2.0 design language with the proven capability of OMEGARC, an architecture derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover,” the statement added.

“The new Safari has received a great response especially with respect to its premium design and outstanding comfort in all 3 rows of seats during the preview drives by our media friends. We are gearing up in full power to launch our iconic brand in this new avatar. Starting today, Safari is available for display, test drive and bookings across our network. We are confident that the Safari will instill a feeling of power, prestige and excitement to our customers,” said Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.